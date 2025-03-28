Russia FSB prevented terrorist attack in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) has prevented a terrorist attack in one of the administrative buildings in Moscow, News.az reports citing TASS.

It was reported that a 5 kg bomb was seized from the detained individual. It was noted that he had been recruited by Ukrainian intelligence agencies.

In his initial statement, the detainee said that after carrying out the terrorist attack, he planned to go to Ukraine to fight against the Russian Armed Forces.

News.Az