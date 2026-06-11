Russia increases fish imports from Iran and Turkey after Armenian supply cuts
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Photo: Imedia
Russia has increased fish imports from Iran and Turkey to replace supplies previously received from Armenia, according to statements from the head of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance.
Russian officials said the decision followed expectations that restrictions on live fish imports from Armenia would be introduced, prompting a shift toward alternative suppliers, News.Az reports, citing Imedia.
By Leyla Şirinova