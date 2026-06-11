Hungary and Ukraine reach agreement on minority rights amid policy shift

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Hungary and Ukraine have reached an agreement on minority rights in a development described as a historic step in relations between the two countries after years of diplomatic tension.

The deal focuses on the rights of the Hungarian minority in the Transcarpathia region of western Ukraine, with both sides agreeing on measures aimed at improving education, language use and administrative representation, News.Az reports, citing Deutsche Welle.

Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar announced the agreement in a Facebook video, saying the two countries had made progress on guarantees for the Hungarian minority in Ukraine.

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According to the report, Ukraine has committed to strengthening minority rights, including expanded use of minority languages in public administration, education and signage. The agreement is expected to allow bilingual place names and the use of minority languages in government institutions where minorities make up more than 10% of the local population.

Representatives of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia welcomed the development, saying it would improve existing rights and make administrative procedures clearer, including the use of minority languages in state institutions without requiring special approvals.

Laszlo Zubanics, head of the Hungarian Democratic Federation in Ukraine, described the agreement as an important step forward, noting that a joint Ukrainian-Hungarian working group on minority issues would resume regular meetings after more than a decade.

The agreement is also expected to pave the way for the opening of European Union accession negotiation chapters for Ukraine once implementation measures are formally adopted, with further discussions and a possible meeting between Hungarian and Ukrainian leaders expected in the near future.

News.Az