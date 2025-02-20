Russia launches investigation into Lermontov's murder

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Investigative Committee of Russia has launched an investigation into the murder of writer Mikhail Lermontov, People's Artist of Russia and State Duma deputy Nikolai Burlyaev told RIA Novosti, News.Az reports.

"There was a response from the Investigative Committee, substantive joint work began, including technical work, and we will report on its progress and results," he said.

Lermontov died in 1841 at the age of 26. According to the deputy, many scientists and experts consider the investigation conducted after the poet's death to be "unscrupulous" and requiring additional verification.

Earlier, literary scholar Yegor Sartakov called for Lermontov's duel not to be investigated. In his opinion, the writer's fight with retired major Nikolai Martynov was conducted according to the rules and does not require a new investigation.

News.Az