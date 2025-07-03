Russia launches mass drone attack on Kyiv region -VIDEO

In the early hours of July 4, Russia launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region using Shahed-type strike drones, according to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Russia regularly attacks the Kyiv region with kamikaze drones, attempting to intimidate the local population and damage critical and civilian infrastructure. Air defense forces continue their work to minimize the impact of the strikes.

Air defense units are actively operating in the region. Some of the Russian targets have already been destroyed.

Currently, it is known that as a result of the enemy attack in the Bucha district, the windows of a four-story apartment building were damaged. A private house was also damaged.

There is no information about casualties at this time.

However, the Russian attack is still ongoing, so authorities strongly urge all residents of the region to stay in safe places, follow air raid alerts, and monitor official information.