Russia modernizes segment of Armenian-Turkish border

Detachments of the Russian border service in Armenia have started to carry out the works on the modernization of the border points of the Armenian-Turkish border, the press service of the Border Department of the Russian FSB in Armenia reported.

"A work on the replacement of the old equipment is underway at some border stations on different sections of the Armenian-Turkish border,” the ministry informed, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

It specifies that the purpose of the modernization of the border points is to increase the security of the borders.

