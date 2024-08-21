Russia, Mongolia launch Selenga 2024 military exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first joint training drill of the Russian-Mongolian exercise Selenga 2024 has been conducted in Mongolia.

The drill took place at the Choibalsan training range, according to Russia’s Eastern Military District, News.Az reports.Troops from both the Eastern Military District and the Mongolian Armed Forces practiced movement routes based on the terrain, and coordinated communication and interactions.The Joint Command Staff approved common control signals for both parties, read a statement from the Eastern Military District.“The Russian-Mongolian drills for the first time involved FPV drones. Almost all types of troops are participating in the exercise. Military servicemen from both countries are acting in a coherent and well-organized manner,” the statement quoted Adam Matsiyev, chief of the joint task force, as saying.Additionally, tactical flight tasks were prepared for helicopter crews from Russia’s Eastern Military District and the Mongolian Air Force, while special forces units executed airborne landings from Mi-8 AMTSh helicopters.The exercise involves about 700 troops and around 200 pieces of equipment, including ground forces, air forces, and special operations forces from both countries.Russia and Mongolia have been conducting joint annual drills since 2008. Initially named Darkhan, meaning "builder" in Mongolian, the exercise was renamed Selenga in 2011 after the river that flows from Mongolia into Russia’s Buryatia Region and into Lake Baikal.

News.Az