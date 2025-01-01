Russia must not win in Ukraine, says Polish president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia must not emerge victorious in Ukraine, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday night, News.az reports citing Anadolu agency .

In his New Year’s address, Duda emphasized that the war in Ukraine must conclude with a just peace. “It must end with a just peace, which will prevent the outbreak of another, perhaps even greater conflict in the future,” he said, as quoted by public broadcaster TVP.Duda highlighted the war's direct impact on Poland, stating: “Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it is the war taking place across our eastern border that is absolutely critical for our security.”Referring to Poland’s presidency of the EU Council, which began on Jan. 1, Duda called for prioritizing EU-US cooperation. “There is no secure Europe without the involvement of the United States, both militarily and economically,” he added.

News.Az