Russia open to efforts to build constructive relations with US — envoy

Russia remains open to efforts to build constructive relations with the US, Russian Charge d'Affaires Alexander Kim said on Friday, News.az reports citing TASS.

He made the statement in a gala evening speech at the Russian Embassy in the US on the occasion of the upcoming Diplomatic Worker's Day.

"As it has happened many times in history, Russia is now at the cutting edge of the struggle for justice and equality in global affairs, the democratization of international relations, the creation of an architecture of indivisible security," he said. "Such efforts are encountering serious resistance from the collective West, which is accustomed to relying on the logic of its own exceptionalism and the order that is based on rules skewed in its favor. We will continue to consistently eliminate threats to Russia's security. We are confident that the goals of the special military operation in the Ukrainian conflict, which was provoked by our opponents, will be achieved."

"At the same time, the Russian Federation remains open to building constructive relations and a unifying agenda with all countries, including the US. We are convinced of the need to involve as many countries as possible in the search for solutions to global problems that are transboundary in nature," Kim said. "Our country stands for peaceful coexistence, which implies equality of value systems and development models that are the products of different cultures and civilizations."

According to the diplomat, Russia believes that sooner or later the understanding that it is important to gain "geopolitical balance" on our planet will prevail.

"At the global level, rivalry will cease to dominate over cooperation," Kim said.

He also called to remember the lessons of history.

"The most important commemorative event of 2025 is the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Our country played a decisive role in crushing Hitler's Germany and is doing everything to prevent neo-Nazis from raising their heads in the present time. Russia and the US have stood on the same side of the barricades at critical moments in history. I would like to believe that this experience of partnership will not be blotted out," the diplomat said.

