Russia plans own satellite internet service to rival Starlink

Russia is set to launch its own satellite internet service similar to Elon Musk’s Starlink, Dmitry Bakanov, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, announced on Wednesday.

Starlink, operated by Musk’s SpaceX, delivers internet via a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites and is widely used in remote regions and conflict zones. Bakanov’s comments suggest Russia aims to develop a comparable system to expand internet access and strengthen its technological independence, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

News.Az