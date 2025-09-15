Elon Musk’s Starlink down, thousands impacted

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk’s satellite internet service Starlink reported a widespread outage early Monday, leaving tens of thousands of users offline.

“Starlink is currently experiencing a service outage. Our team is investigating,” the company said in a notice posted on its website, without offering further details, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to outage-tracking site Downdetector, more than 43,000 users in the United States were affected as of 12:35 a.m. ET (0435 GMT).

Starlink, operated by Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX, provides internet connectivity through a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites and is widely used in remote regions and conflict zones worldwide.

SpaceX has not yet responded to requests for comment.

