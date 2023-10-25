Yandex metrika counter

Russia plans to implement simplified customs corridor project with Azerbaijan

Russia plans to implement the "simplified customs corridor" project with Azerbaijan, acting head of Russian Federal Customs Service Ruslan Davydov said in his article published by RBK, News.az reports.

According to him, the simplified customs corridor envisages reducing the administrative burden during the declaration and release of goods between the two contracting countries and the frequency of the application of customs control measures.


