Russia prevents US bomber planes from violating its border

Russia’s MiG-29 and MiG-31 fighters prevented two US Air Force B-52N strategic bombers from violating the country’s state border, the Russian Defense Ministry said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"On July 21, Russian means of airspace control over the Barents Sea detected a group of air targets approaching the Russian state border. In order to identify the air target and prevent the violation of the Russian state border, MiG-29 and MiG-31 fighters were raised in the air. The crews of the Russian fighters identified the air target as two B-52N strategic bombers of the US Air Force," the ministry said.The Defense Ministry added that "when the Russian fighters approached, the US strategic bombers turned away from the Russian state border." "Russian aircraft returned safely to their home airfields, the violation of the Russian state border was prevented," the Defense Ministry added.The Ministry emphasized that the flight of the Russian aircraft was carried out in strict compliance with international rules on the use of the airspace over neutral waters in compliance with safety measures.

