In the wake of former President Donald Trump's announcement about renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the 'American Gulf,' enthusiasm in Russia has been stirred for a similar initiative. Inspired, Denis Bulanov, a deputy from the Saratov regional Duma representing the Communist Party, proposed changing the Black Sea's name to the 'Russian Sea', reports the Telegram channel 'Ostorozhno, novosti,' which is linked to journalist Ksenia Sobchak.

Bulanov insists that the name change is intended solely for domestic Russian use and doesn't seek recognition from other countries bordering the Black Sea. He claims that the body of water was historically known as the 'Russian Sea,' as mentioned in ancient Russian chronicles, News.az reports citing foreign media This idea aligns with a global trend of countries re-evaluating geographical names to emphasize historical and cultural identities. However, questions arise concerning Turkey and other nations along the Black Sea's shores. 'It’s just for internal Russian use, and I don’t expect other Black Sea-bordering countries to acknowledge the name change,’ Bulanov said.On January 20, Trump declared his intent to rename the Gulf of Mexico, jokingly claiming he wanted to take over the Panama Canal. In a playful retort, Mexico's president proposed renaming the United States. Claudia Sheinbaum showcased a 1607 map where North America belonged to Mexico and joked about a 'Mexican America'.

