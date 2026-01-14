Russia ramps up gas exports to Central Asia

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2025, Russian natural gas exports to Central Asian countries grew by 22.2%, with Uzbekistan seeing the largest increase and maintaining its position as the region’s key consumer.

Since becoming a net gas importer in 2023, Uzbekistan has steadily expanded deliveries via the “Central Asia-Center” pipeline, now operating in reverse mode, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

Supplies have grown sharply: from 1.28 billion cubic meters in 2023 to 5.64 billion in 2024. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy projects Uzbekistan’s imports could reach 6 billion cubic meters in 2025.

Other regional neighbors also increased demand:

Kazakhstan: Gas is supplied to Western Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Aktobe regions, with plans to expand to the north.

Kyrgyzstan: Annual consumption is around 500 million cubic meters, with long-term contracts securing fuel for the new capacities at the thermal power plant TPP-2 and BishkekSelMash TPP until 2040.

Despite rising imports, Uzbekistan continues strengthening its domestic energy base. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has instructed the government to raise local gas production to 25.4 billion cubic meters per year.

