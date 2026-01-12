Kazakhstan boosts business presence in Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of early December 2025, there are 1,199 companies with Kazakhstani investment operating in Uzbekistan.

According to Uzbekistan's National Statistics Committee, Kazakhstan currently ranks fourth in the number of foreign-invested enterprises, trailing only China, Russia, and Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform.

The trade sector remains the primary driver of Kazakh business activity, accounting for 492 enterprises. The industrial sector also holds a significant share with 129 companies. Additionally, a notable Kazakh presence is observed in information and communications (127), construction (82), and other economic sectors (263).

Kazakh business interests also extend into other niche sectors, including hospitality and catering (39), transportation and warehousing (33), and agriculture, forestry, and fisheries industries (21). Moreover, 13 companies are active in the healthcare and social services field.

Industry experts maintain that the rising volume of joint ventures and the broadening of cooperation spheres reflect a high level of mutual trust between entrepreneurs of the two nations. Furthermore, this trend highlights the increasing investment appeal of Uzbekistan.

