Russia ranks second after US in EU gas imports value in Q1

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia ranked second in the Q1 of 2025 after the United States in terms of share in the total value of gas imports to the European Union, accounting for 18.2%, despite the complete halt of pipeline gas transit through Ukraine since the beginning of the year, according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations, News.az reports citing TASS.

Russia became the EU’s second-largest gas supplier in terms of value in January-March, with an 18.2% share compared to 19.4% during the same period last year. Altogether, the EU purchased around 4.5 bln euro worth of gas from Russia in the Q1, which is 28% more than a year earlier.

The United States topped the list with 28.2% of the EU gas import value through its liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, totaling nearly 7 bln euro. Algeria came in third with a 16.3% share and gas exports to Europe valued at 4 bln euro. Norway ranked fourth with a 12.5% share and 3.1 bln euro in exports. Azerbaijan rounded out the top five with a 5.3% share and 1.3 bln euro worth of gas supplies.

News.Az