Russia reactivates Boeing 747s amid fleet shortages

Facing ongoing Western sanctions and a shortage of new aircraft, Russian carriers are bringing older planes back into service, including Boeing 747 jumbo jets mothballed by the defunct Transaero Airlines.

Rossiya Airlines is reportedly preparing to restore up to nine 747-400s, some over 20 years old, to supplement its fleet, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Most of Russia’s commercial fleet relies on foreign-made Airbus and Boeing jets, but sanctions have restricted spare parts and maintenance support. Airlines have already reactivated Soviet-era aircraft like Tupolev Tu-204s, Ilyushin Il-96s, and Antonov An-148s to keep flights running.

Russia’s domestic aircraft programs, including the MC-21 and Sukhoi Superjet, are still in pre-production or certification phases, delaying the introduction of modern, homegrown alternatives. Until then, legacy planes — some retired for decades — will continue to carry passengers across Russia.

