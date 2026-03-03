Russia repairs Baikonur launch pad, Soyuz missions resume

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s space agency Roscosmos announced that repairs have been completed at a damaged launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, a critical site for Moscow’s space program.

The pad, launch pad 31, was badly damaged in November during the lift-off of Soyuz MS-28, which carried two Russian cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Roscosmos confirmed that the first launch from the repaired pad is scheduled for March 22.

While Russia operates other cosmodromes, pad 31 is the only one capable of handling Soyuz crewed missions and the Progress cargo vehicle, both essential for supporting the International Space Station (ISS).

The repair ensures Russia can continue its key space operations and maintain its commitments to the ISS program.

News.Az