NY court rejects Shell bid to overturn LNG arbitration award

A New York state judge has rejected Shell’s attempt to overturn an arbitration ruling favoring Venture Global in a dispute over liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales.

Justice Joel Cohen of the state Supreme Court said the court must defer to arbitral decisions and found no need for additional evidence, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He dismissed Shell’s claim that Venture Global’s lawyers misrepresented facts to the tribunal, calling it “pure speculation.”

The decision ends Shell’s legal challenge regarding missed LNG cargo deliveries after Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass facility in Louisiana began production in April 2025. Shell had argued that the facility’s commercial operations were delayed to sell gas at higher spot-market prices following Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Venture Global welcomed the ruling, calling it a “complete denial” of Shell’s motion. Other energy firms, including Repsol and BP, had also filed arbitration claims against Venture Global starting in 2023, but Shell and Repsol lost their cases, while BP’s damages claim is still pending.

The court’s decision reinforces the strength of arbitration awards in energy disputes and closes a key chapter in the long-running LNG conflict.

