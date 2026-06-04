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Russia’s current summer offensive is faltering as military commanders repeat the same strategic blunders that led to major defeats in 2022, according to the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Russian forces are currently attempting to encircle the city of Lyman by establishing positions to its north, northeast, and east. Analysts note this closely mirrors the failed summer 2022 campaign, which ultimately ended with Ukrainian forces liberating both Izium and Lyman in a matter of weeks.

However, the Kremlin's forces are in a significantly weaker position than they were during their initial campaign. The current frontline is far less favorable for Russia, and the renewed attempt to push toward Sloviansk is already stalling. ISW analysts highlight that the Russian command has failed to learn from past mistakes, continuing to chase unrealistic operational goals despite a clear deterioration in the army’s overall combat capabilities, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The broader Donbas offensive has slowed to a crawl, with Russian advances toward Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka largely frozen. This lack of progress comes at a staggering human cost, with Russian monthly casualties now reaching 35,000 personnel. While Russia has increasingly relied on air power—setting a record in May by launching 8,150 attack drones at Ukraine—analysts conclude that Moscow is highly unlikely to achieve even minor tactical successes in the Sloviansk direction this summer.

News.Az