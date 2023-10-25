Russia says it received informal proposals from US on issues of strategic stability

Russia said on Wednesday that it has received informal proposals from the US on the issues of strategic stability and arms control, News.az reports citing Anadolu.

“This is true. That is, on paper, but in the form of an unofficial memo,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists in Moscow in response to a question on the matter.

Saying they are analyzing this in an interdepartmental format, Ryabkov said that Russia is not ready to discuss issues of strategic stability with the US “in isolation from everything that is happening.”

He argued that Moscow believes it is “simply impossible” to return to dialogue on strategic stability, including the topic of arms control, without a change in the “deeply fundamental hostile course towards Russia on the part of the US.”

News.Az