Russia seeks concrete actions from Trump on Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia on Friday said it is waiting for concrete actions from US President Donald Trump towards the Ukrainian conflict.

Moscow has taken note of US President Donald Trump’s statements on the Ukrainian settlement and improving Russian-US relations, but wants to see concrete steps from the new administration, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, News.Az reports, citing TASS."The Russian president [Vladimir Putin] said on January 21 that we have taken note of what US President Trump said about the need to end the conflict, resume relations with Russia, and maintain dialogue," she said. "Obviously, this is a positive development. But now more than ever, actions are needed, not just words."On January 21, Trump suggested that the US could halt weapons supplies to Kyiv, and also stated his readiness to meet with the Russian president "at any time" when it is convenient for him. However, the new US leader also left the door open for stricter sanctions against Russia if it does not agree to a deal on Ukraine.Meanwhile, Putin noted earlier that Moscow was open to a dialogue with the new US administration over the Ukrainian conflict, with the most important thing being to eliminate the root causes of the crisis. He reiterated that Russia had taken note of statements by Trump himself and his team about the wish to restore contacts, as well as the need to do everything to prevent a third world war.

News.Az