Russia sends 20 more planes on peacekeeping mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia has sent 20 planes with peacekeeping forces from Ulyanovsk to Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry informed on Saturday, TASS reports.

"In the past 24 hours, 20 Il-76 planes belonging to military-transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces have left the Ulyanovsk-Vostochny airfield," the ministry said,

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed on Friday that over 1,100 Russian peacekeepers and 168 pieces of equipment units had been sent to Nagorno-Karabakh over the past three days.

