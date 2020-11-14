Russia sends 20 more planes on peacekeeping mission to Nagorno-Karabakh
14 Nov 2020
Azerbaijan
Russia has sent 20 planes with peacekeeping forces from Ulyanovsk to Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry informed on Saturday, TASS reports.
"In the past 24 hours, 20 Il-76 planes belonging to military-transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces have left the Ulyanovsk-Vostochny airfield," the ministry said,
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed on Friday that over 1,100 Russian peacekeepers and 168 pieces of equipment units had been sent to Nagorno-Karabakh over the past three days.