Russia shifts migration policy focus to national security

Russia's new migration policy for 2026-2030 no longer treats foreign migration as a tool for addressing demographic challenges but instead places national security at the forefront, a senior Russian Security Council official said Tuesday, News.az reports citing TASS.

The updated concept of Russia's state migration policy, signed by President Vladimir Putin in October, represents a significant shift in the government's approach to managing migration, said Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Grebenkin in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Migration of foreign citizens to Russia is now considered solely an additional instrument in support of the economic sphere, Grebenkin said.

Under the revised framework, most foreign nationals cannot expect to obtain long-term or permanent residence in Russia without substantiated grounds, he said. Once a foreigner's authorized period of stay expires, they will be required to leave the country.

The changes, including restrictions which will also extend to non-working or non-studying family members of migrants, are designed to prevent the emergence of isolated ethnic enclaves and to reduce pressure on regional social services, he said.

Grebenkin warned that Russia faces new security risks posed by unfriendly states and radical groups seeking to exploit migration flows to destabilize the country.

Russia has significantly expanded state oversight of migration in recent years, according to Grebenkin. New rules introduced in 2025 cap visa-free stays at 90 days per year, while Interior Ministry forces have received broader authority to track, identify and expel illegal migrants.

Strengthened controls have helped reduce the number of illegal migrants in Russia by more than threefold over the past two and a half years, he said. During that period, authorities issued more than 7.2 million administrative violation protocols, while deportation orders and entry bans rose by nearly one-third.

The measures reflect a systemic shift toward ensuring national security, maintaining public order and establishing controlled migration processes, Grebenkin said, adding that the course will continue.

News.Az