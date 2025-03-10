Russia showcases short-range missile destroying HIMARS

The Russian Ministry of Defense released a video on its official Telegram channel showcasing the destruction of a U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System [HIMARS] in Ukraine, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The footage, which has garnered significant attention, depicts the locating of the HIMARS unit and its camouflage within a forested area, followed by a strike on the same position. According to the ministry’s accompanying statement, the attack was carried out using an Iskander short-range quasi-ballistic missile.

This development marks yet another chapter in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, where advanced Western-supplied weaponry has played a pivotal role. The video and the claim of destruction raise questions about the battlefield dynamics and the broader implications for both sides in this protracted war.

The HIMARS systems have been a critical component of Ukraine’s arsenal since the United States began providing military aid following Russia’s invasion in February 2022. To date, the U.S. has delivered at least 39 HIMARS units to Ukraine, along with substantial ammunition stocks, according to data reported by Newsweek in May 2024.

These deliveries started in the summer of 2022, with the systems quickly proving their worth in Ukraine’s efforts to counter Russian advances. The precision and mobility of HIMARS have allowed Ukrainian forces to strike key Russian targets, including ammunition depots and command posts, often at distances exceeding 80 kilometers.

The steady flow of these systems underscores the significant investment by the U.S. and its allies in bolstering Ukraine’s defensive and offensive capabilities against a larger adversary.

To understand the significance of this reported loss, it’s worth examining the HIMARS system in greater detail. Developed by Lockheed Martin, the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System is a lightweight, truck-mounted multiple-launch rocket system designed for rapid deployment and high accuracy.

The standard configuration is mounted on a wheeled chassis, typically a Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles [FMTV] platform, which allows it to be transported by C-130 aircraft and redeployed quickly on the ground.