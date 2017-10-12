Russia to grant Armenia a loan for purchase of modern weapons

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia will provide Armenia with a state export credit of $ 100 mln to purchase and finance supplies of modern weapons and military equipment.

According to Armenpress, the issue of signing a loan agreement between Armenia and Russia is included in the agenda of the meeting of the Armenian government on October 12.

According to the agreement, the state export loan of $100 million will be provided for a period of 20 years, 5 of which are preferential, with an annual interest rate of 3%.

It should be reminded that on June 26, 2015 Armenia signed a loan agreement with the government of the Russian Federation for the amount of $200 million for the purchase of weapons.

News.Az

News.Az