Russia to opens new visa center in Tbilisi tomorrow

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian visa center will open in Tbilisi on August 17, which should speed up processing documents for Georgian citizens, the Interests Section for the Russian Federation at the Swiss Embassy in Georgia said.

Two sources in Russian diplomatic circles told the Izvestia newspaper, that on one hand, opening the center says that so far Moscow does not intend to cancel visas for Georgians, on the other - there is a desire to go along the path of further simplifying the procedure for issuing the document, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

The simplified visa regime for citizens of the country has been in effect since 2016, Special representative of the Georgian Prime Minister for relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze said.

"Indeed, on August 17, the official visa center opens. Its staff will help with the processing of Russian visas, but the decision on each applicant will still be made in the Interests Section of the Russian Federation," the Russian mission in Tbilisi said. Thus, processing documents will be accelerated and the burden on the Section will be reduced.

News.Az

News.Az