Russia to upgrade tanks with active protection systems

Russia will boost the defensive capabilities of its T-90M “Proryv” tanks by adding the advanced Arena-M active protection system, News.Az reports citing Defence Blog.

The order for the first batch of these upgraded tanks was officially placed, according to a report by the Russian state-run news agency TASS.The announcement was made during the Army-2024 defense technology exhibition, where a contract was handed over to Dmitry Semizorov, Deputy General Director of Uralvagonzavod, Russia’s leading armored vehicle manufacturer.The Arena-M system is designed to protect tanks from anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), and other projectile threats. It operates using a sophisticated radar system, which continuously monitors the surrounding environment for incoming threats. Once a threat is detected, the system automatically tracks the target, calculates its trajectory, and deploys protective munitions to intercept and destroy the incoming projectile.The Arena-M system is composed of several key components, including a multifunctional radar station with rapid target acquisition capabilities, an onboard computer, control panels, conversion units, distribution boxes, and protective munitions housed in special compartments around the tank’s turret. These munitions are designed to fire in a narrow arc, effectively neutralizing threats before they can strike the tank.The system’s operation is fully automated once activated by the tank commander. The radar scans for approaching threats, switching to automatic tracking mode upon detection. The onboard computer then selects the appropriate protective munition and determines the precise timing for its activation. Upon firing, the munition releases a concentrated burst of projectiles, destroying the incoming threat within 70 milliseconds of detection. The system can reset and be ready to engage another target within 200-400 milliseconds, allowing it to counter multiple threats from the same direction.The Arena-M system is designed to operate in all weather conditions and is effective day and night. It can function while the tank is in motion, even when the turret is rotating. A crucial aspect of its design is the ability to maintain electromagnetic compatibility among multiple tanks equipped with the Arena-M system operating in a single unit, ensuring they can work together without interference.By integrating the Arena-M system into its T-90M tanks, Russia aims to enhance the survivability of its armored units, providing a robust defense against the increasingly sophisticated anti-tank weaponry fielded by adversaries.

