Russia toughens penalties for data leaks
tass
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws that toughen penalties for illegal gathering and distribution of personal data, News.az reports citing TASS.
Administrative liability
New fines are introduced. In particular, they total up to 15 mln rubles ($141,000) for illegal transfer of personal information and health details and up to 20 mln rubles ($188,000) for illegal transfer of biometric data. The amount of the fine for data leakage will depend on the number of persons affected or the volume of transferred data.
Sanctions are toughened for repeated leaks. Turnover-based fines of 1-3% of revenues are introduced for legal entities.
Criminal liability
Criminal liability is introduced for illegal gathering, storage, use and transfer of personal information. Penalties are the most serious when such crime is committed by an organized group of persons or entailed grave consequences.
