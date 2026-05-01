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Russia-Ukraine War: Total Russian combat losses reach 1.33 million on Day 1,528

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Russia-Ukraine War: Total Russian combat losses reach 1.33 million on Day 1,528
Photo: 17th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released an updated summary of Russian military losses as of May 1, 2026.

 According to the report, approximately 1,331,710 Russian personnel have been eliminated since the full-scale invasion began, with 1,420 casualties occurring in the past 24 hours alone, News.Az reports, citing Defense Express.

In addition to personnel losses, the Ukrainian military has destroyed a vast amount of Russian hardware. Current totals include 11,903 tanks, 24,496 armored personnel vehicles, and 41,044 artillery systems. The defenders have also successfully intercepted and destroyed 265,284 operational-tactical UAVs and 270,650 total air targets.

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Other significant equipment losses reported by the Ministry of Defense include 1,757 MLRS units, 435 aircraft, 352 helicopters, and 93,009 vehicles and fuel tanks. Naval losses stand at 33 warships and boats alongside two submarines, while special equipment losses have reached 4,150 units as heavy combat continues across the region.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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