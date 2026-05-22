Frozen ice core from Antarctica offers rare 6 million year glimpse into Earth’s past

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Scientists have recovered the oldest known ice ever found, preserved for around six million years, in a discovery that is being described as a unique “time capsule” of Earth’s prehistoric climate history. The ice provides an unprecedented opportunity to study atmospheric and environmental conditions from a period far earlier than previously available records.

Researchers say the ancient ice, retrieved from deep within Antarctica, contains trapped air and chemical signals that can help reconstruct how Earth’s climate has changed over millions of years, offering new insights into long-term warming and cooling cycles, News.Az reports, citing IFL Sciense.

The find represents one of the most significant breakthroughs in paleoclimate research, as it allows scientists to directly analyse preserved samples from a time when global temperatures and sea levels were dramatically different from today.

The ice is expected to help researchers better understand how natural climate systems functioned before human influence, including the role of greenhouse gases and atmospheric composition during ancient geological periods.

Scientists involved in the project say the discovery could improve future climate models by providing a clearer baseline of Earth’s long-term environmental evolution, helping to refine predictions of future climate change.

The frozen core is being carefully analysed in specialised laboratories, where even tiny air bubbles trapped within the ice are revealing information about the planet’s distant past.

News.Az