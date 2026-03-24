Russia warns over Iran war reaching Caspian Sea

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Russia has warned it would view any spillover of the Iran conflict into the Caspian Sea “extremely negatively,” according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The warning follows reports that Israel carried out strikes targeting Iranian naval assets in the region, including missile boats. Iran has not publicly confirmed the details of those strikes, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Russia and Iran, both of which border the Caspian Sea, signed a strategic partnership agreement last year, strengthening political and economic ties.

Moscow’s statement highlights growing concerns that the wider regional conflict could expand into new areas, potentially affecting key maritime zones shared by multiple countries.

As with many wartime developments, independent verification of specific military claims remains limited, and the situation continues to evolve.

News.Az