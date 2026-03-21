Israel says it targeted over 200 sites in Iran, Lebanon

Israel says it targeted over 200 sites in Iran, Lebanon

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Israel’s military said it carried out strikes on more than 200 targets in Iran and Lebanon over the past day, as fighting in the region continues to escalate.

According to the Israeli army, the strikes focused on missile launchers, air defense systems, and military bases, many linked to Iran and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The announcement comes amid intensifying regional conflict, with Israeli forces expanding operations beyond Lebanon into Iranian territory. Recent reports indicate that airstrikes have hit Hezbollah positions in Beirut and other areas, marking a significant escalation in the confrontation.

The broader conflict has already caused thousands of casualties and mass displacement, as Israel, Iran, and Hezbollah exchange attacks across multiple fronts.

As with many wartime claims, independent verification of the full scale and impact of the strikes remains limited, and details about casualties or damage at the targeted sites have not been fully confirmed.

News.Az