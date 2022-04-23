Russian air defense systems shot down Ukrainian Su-25 in Kharkov region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian air defense systems shot down Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft in the Kharkov region, Major General Igor Konashenkov announced on Saturday, News.az reports citing TASS.

Russian air defense systems shot down Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Forces in the Novaya Dmitrovka area of the Kharkov region," he said.

The Russian Aerospace Forces hit 66 military facilities in Ukraine overnight, including three warehouses with rocket and artillery weapons and 58 areas of concentration of Ukrainian forces and military equipment, Konashenkov announced.

News.Az