Russian airstrike hits acid tank in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk, governor says

A Russian airstrike hit a nitric acid tank in the frontline city of Sievierodonetsk, local governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Tuesday, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

In a post on the Telegram app, he urged local residents not to leave bomb shelters due to the risk posed by toxic fumes from the acid tank.

Gaidai added a photo in which a large pink cloud could be seen over apartment buildings. He did not provide information on any casualties.


