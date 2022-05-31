Russian airstrike hits acid tank in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk, governor says
- 31 May 2022 16:46
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- World
A Russian airstrike hit a nitric acid tank in the frontline city of Sievierodonetsk, local governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Tuesday, News.az reports citing UNIAN.
In a post on the Telegram app, he urged local residents not to leave bomb shelters due to the risk posed by toxic fumes from the acid tank.
Gaidai added a photo in which a large pink cloud could be seen over apartment buildings. He did not provide information on any casualties.