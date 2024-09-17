Russian and N. Korean FMs meet to explore strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui met in Moscow to discuss advancing bilateral relations under their comprehensive strategic partnership, according to the Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports citing TASS .

"The top diplomats of Russia and North Korea used the opportunity to exchange views on the ways of developing bilateral relations in accordance with the achieved level of the comprehensive strategic partnership between our countries," the ministry said in a statement.The Russian diplomats also said that Lavrov warmly congratulated his counterpart on the traditional Chuseok harvest festival celebrated in the country today and wished her a fruitful and busy trip to St. Petersburg.The top North Korean diplomat was in Moscow on her way to St. Petersburg to participate in the first BRICS Women's Forum on the sidelines of the Fourth Eurasian Women's Forum.

News.Az