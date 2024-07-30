Russian bombers carry out flight over Sea of Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that two Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic bombers performed a scheduled flight over the international waters of the Sea of Japan.

The flight, which lasted more than 10 hours, was conducted by the Russian Aerospace Force's long-range aviation, the ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.The bombers were supported by Su-35S and Su-30SM escort fighters, it noted.“At certain stages of the route the strategic bombers were escorted by foreign fighters,” the ministry said.The mission was carried out in full compliance with international airspace regulations.“Long-range aviation pilots regularly fly over the international waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic seas, and the Pacific Ocean,” it added.

News.Az