Russian, Chinese leaders expected to meet at SCO summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Russian envoy to Beijing Andrey Denisov told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"In less than ten days we will have a regular meeting of our SCO leaders in Samarkand, we are getting ready for it. In general, this summit promises to be interesting, because it will be the first full-fledged summit since the pandemic," he said.

"I do not want to say that online summits are not full-fledged, but still, direct communication between leaders is a different quality of discussion. One way or another, there will be plenary sessions and various kinds of group meetings, and we are planning a serious, full-fledged meeting of our leaders with a detailed agenda, which we are now, in fact, working on with our Chinese partners," the diplomat said.

The SCO summit will be held on September 15 to 16 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

