Russian court sentences Georgian politician over Ukraine fighting

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A Russian court has sentenced Georgian politician Koba Khazazi in absentia to 13 years in a maximum-security penal colony for participating in hostilities on the side of Ukraine, according to the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office.

Khazazi was found guilty under Part 3 of Article 359 of the Russian Criminal Code, which concerns “mercenary activity in an armed conflict”, and has been placed on an international wanted list, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

According to investigators, he arrived in Ukraine in March 2022 and joined the Georgian National Legion as a “mercenary”, taking part in combat operations against Russian forces at various points along the frontline.

It is alleged that Khazazi received approximately 3.6 million roubles ($46,800) for his participation in the conflict.

Koba Khazazi is 58 years old and a member of Georgia’s opposition Coalition for Change. He served as a member of the Georgian parliament between 2008 and 2012, representing the then-ruling United National Movement.

Russia has sentenced dozens of Georgian nationals in absentia for fighting as volunteers on Ukraine’s side. Among them are former MP Aleko Elisashvili and Beqa Basilaia, a lawyer for ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili. On similar charges, Russia has also placed former Georgian defence minister Irakli Okruashvili on a wanted list.

News.Az