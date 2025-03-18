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Politician
Who is Hungatry's new PM Péter Magyar?
13 Apr 2026-09:31
Russian court sentences Georgian politician over Ukraine fighting
11 Apr 2026-12:26
Dmitry Lortkipanidze: Georgia stays with the West but rejects being controlled - INTERVIEW
22 Dec 2025-10:40
Politicians, scholars call for China-EU dialogues, practical cooperation
14 Nov 2025-16:54
Azerbaijan "red line" in Türkiye’s relations with Armenia – Turkish politician
03 Nov 2025-14:19
Anger after female journalists excluded from Afghan embassy event in India
11 Oct 2025-20:08
Thai hitman gets life sentence for murder of Cambodian opposition politician
03 Oct 2025-09:55
At least 29 dead, 50 injured at Indian actor-politician Vijay's rally
27 Sep 2025-20:41
Italian anti-cyberbullying politician exposed as Facebook bully
01 Jul 2025-18:15
White House rejects demand for Statue of Liberty's return to France
18 Mar 2025-13:59
Latest News
Global Times: XIII Baku Forum shows strong participation amid global crises
Can WUF13 tackle the global housing crisis for a billion people? -
VIDEO
US blocks 14 vessels in 72 hours, CENTCOM reports
4 medics killed in Israeli strikes on ambulance crews, Lebanese authorities claim
Carnival cruise faces $300K lawsuit for over-serving alcohol
Anthropic introduces Claude Opus 4.7
Lebanese president declines talks with Israeli PM
Saudi Arabia offers $8B aid to Pakistan amid UAE debt issues
Charles Schwab reveals plans to launch spot crypto trading
Google in talks with Pentagon on classified AI deal
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