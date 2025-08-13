Russian diplomat expelled from Estonia for subversive acts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Estonia announced on Wednesday that it has expelled a Russian diplomat for actions linked to “undermining the constitutional order and legal system of Estonia” and “dividing Estonian society,” the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The ministry summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Russian embassy to present a diplomatic note on declaring the first secretary of the Russian embassy's staff persona non grata, News.Az reports, citing ERR.

The diplomat must leave Estonia.

When presenting the note, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Estonia will not tolerate "Russia's activities against our constitutional order and internal stability, and considers it necessary to express this very clearly."

The minister said Estonia will also inform its partners and allies of the incident.

