Russian envoy says Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions are delaying regional projects

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Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Albert P. Khorev said tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan are harming regional trade and delaying major infrastructure and energy projects across South and Central Asia.

Speaking in a podcast, Khorev said trade flows involving Pakistan, Central Asia and Russia have been negatively affected, with Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector particularly impacted, News.Az reports, citing Ariana News.

He said important infrastructure projects, including the Trans-Afghan railway, have faced delays, while major energy initiatives such as CASA-1000 and TAPI remain uncertain.

Khorev added that Russia is prepared to mediate between Afghanistan and Pakistan if both sides request Moscow’s involvement, stressing Russia’s support for regional peace and reconciliation efforts.

The envoy also said the current Afghan government has shown resilience and effectiveness despite sanctions, frozen national assets and severe banking restrictions.

According to Khorev, the Afghan authorities continue to function and maintain productive relations with regional and international partners even without formal global recognition.

He said other countries are likely to follow Russia in building mutually beneficial relations with Afghanistan and argued that the government could operate more effectively if Western countries released frozen Afghan assets.

Khorev added that releasing the assets could also support counterterrorism efforts and help address issues such as the refugee situation.

Speaking about girls’ education, the ambassador said fundamental human rights should be respected by all sides, including the Afghan authorities, and stressed that access to education is important for Afghanistan’s long-term development.

News.Az