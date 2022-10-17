6 dead, 19 injured after Su-34 fighter-bomber crashes into a residential building in Russia (UPDATED)

A Russian fighter plane crashed into a residential building in the southern city of Yeysk shortly after take-off on Monday, engulfing apartments in a fireball and killing six people, News.az reports citing TASS.

A further six people killed and 19 suffered injuries, agencies quoted local officials as saying.

A Russian fighter plane crashed into a residential building in the southern Russian city of Yeysk on Monday, engulfing apartments in flames, the regional governor said, News.az reports citing TASS.

Footage showed a large fireball erupting from a multi-storey building. Russian news agencies said the pilots had ejected.

Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said the plane was a Sukhoi Su-34, a supersonic medium-range fighter-bomber.

RIA news agency said it crashed during a training flight from a military airfield. TASS said the crash was caused by an engine fire.

News.Az