Eleven European nations demand tougher EU visa rules for Russians

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A coalition of 11 European nations has formally called on the European Commission to enforce stricter, binding restrictions on Schengen visas for Russian citizens, pointing to heightened security concerns and an ongoing influx of tourism despite the war in Ukraine.

In a joint letter addressed to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner, the governments of Poland, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, and Iceland demanded a unified, hardline stance, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The signatories highlighted that Russian citizens were issued 477,878 Schengen visas for tourism purposes in 2025—frequently with multiple-entry privileges. The ministers argued that this high volume directly contradicts European Commission guidelines aimed at curbing non-essential travel from Russia.

"It has been deeply troubling to witness increasing numbers of Russian tourists enjoying leisure travel on European beaches and in European resorts while missiles and drones continue to strike civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," the ministers wrote in the letter.

Beyond the moral and symbolic contradictions, the coalition raised serious security alarms. They warned that unchecked access to the border-free Schengen area poses a direct risk to the bloc's safety, specifically highlighting the potential for active or former Russian combatants to move freely across Europe.

To combat this, the 11 nations are urging the Commission to amend the EU Visa Code, clamp down on multiple-entry visas, tighten oversight on issuance, and create explicit legal pathways to block entry for anyone tied to the Russian military.

News.Az