Russian FM warned Armenia against turning away from Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking at a press briefing following the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), has warned that any decision by Armenia to distance itself from its traditional Eurasian allies and neighbors would likely have negative consequences for its people, News.Az reports.

“We are not exerting any pressure on Armenia’s leadership and will await further clarity on these matters,” Lavrov stated. “However, it is clear to all that if Armenia turns its back on its allies, closest partners, and neighbors, it is unlikely to serve the interests of the Armenian people.”

His remarks come in response to recent statements from Armenian officials indicating the country may be forced to choose between alignment with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) or integration with the European Union, as well as reassess its position within the CSTO.

