Russia's engineering troops have begun demining the border areas of the Kursk Region that were liberated from the Ukrainian armed forces, according to the Defense Ministry's report.

"Engineering troops have started demining the border areas of the Kursk Region liberated from Ukrainian troops in order to restore socially significant facilities and infrastructure necessary for the establishment of peaceful life and economic activity in the region after the hostilities," the ministry said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

According to it, Russian servicemen are simultaneously demining residential buildings, households, agricultural land, and vital facilities such as gas pipelines, boiler houses, power and communication lines, roads, and bridges.

The ministry also said that the sappers have a lot of work to do.

"The sappers will have to perform a considerable amount of tasks, as the Ukrainian troops used various types of ammunition, including foreign ammunition supplied by NATO countries," the statement said.

In addition, the military engineers have discovered munitions banned by the Geneva Convention, including the Lepestok anti-personnel mines, the ministry said.

News.Az