Russian GPS jamming targets over a hundred British RAF flights in Eastern Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia interfered with the GPS signals of over 140 British Royal Air Force (RAF) flights over Eastern Europe this year, The Sunday Telegraph has reported.

The newspaper said that analysis of data from thousands of flights showed that GPS signal disruptions occurred on more than one in four transport and surveillance flights in the first four months of 2024.In March, GPS signal interference was detected on an RAF jet carrying Defense Minister Grant Shapps to Poland. This occurred while the aircraft was relatively close to Russia's Kaliningrad exclave, which borders Poland to the northeast.The Sunday Telegraph reported that this was not an isolated incident after conducting an analysis of data from the Flight Radar 24 portal, covering a total of 1,467 flights between January 1 and April 30 made over Eastern Europe and the Middle East by 63 RAF aircraft.The data shows that of the 504 RAF transport and surveillance flights over Eastern Europe during that period, GPS jamming was reported in 142, with 60 repeated interference attempts.The newspaper explains that each of the aircraft analyzed has a transponder that transmits a number that determines the accuracy of the onboard GPS system. When the number falls below a certain threshold, experts say this is a reliable indication that jamming is occurring.

News.Az