Russian investigators detain industrial plant director over warehouse explosion

The Russian Investigative Committee detained the technical director of the Piro-Ross company on Thursday, after a massive explosion at the company's plant in Sergiev Posad on Wednesday, News.az reports citing CNN.

“Investigators interrogated employees of the organization from among the leadership. As a result, the technical director of Piro-Ross was detained as a suspect,” the Investigative committee’s statement said.

Investigators also searched the premises of the Piro-Ross company.

“Documents relevant to the investigation, including job descriptions of employees, were confiscated,” the statement said.

As of Thursday morning, 12 people remain missing, 60 victims have been treated, and one woman died in hospital, according to authorities. Rescuers are continuing to search the rubble.

"Thus, at the moment, the fate of 12 people who are considered missing is being established," according to an official of the Investigative Committee, Olga Vradiy.

Moscow region authorities have rejected suggestions that a drone attack was responsible for the explosion.

The plant is a developer and manufacturer for optical and optoelectronic devices for the Russian military, law enforcement agencies, industry and healthcare.

News.Az