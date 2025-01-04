Russian MFA spox commented on Anthony Blinken's confession
TASS
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on Anthony Blinken's confession, News.az reports citing Russian media.
"Russia has been talking about this for many years. And about the pumping of weapons by the United States and Britain to Ukraine, and about the endless NATO exercises in the Black Sea in violation of Russian borders, and about the dangerous convergence of Western military aircraft with civilian aircraft in the airspace of our country," said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
